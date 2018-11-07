12 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares fell 0.32 percent to $330.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares fell 0.32 percent to $330.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.36 percent to $63.40 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.36 percent to $63.40 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation shares rose 0.03 percent to $177.13 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation shares rose 0.03 percent to $177.13 in after-hours trading. Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 sales guidance and reported a $200 million buyback. Etsy shares climbed 13.03 percent to $45.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ETSY) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 sales guidance and reported a $200 million buyback. Etsy shares climbed 13.03 percent to $45.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion in the latest quarter. DISH will release earnings before the markets open. DISH shares fell 1.56 percent to $31.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: DISH) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion in the latest quarter. DISH will release earnings before the markets open. DISH shares fell 1.56 percent to $31.00 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.06 percent to $109.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor