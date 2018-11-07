Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $601.69 million.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $582.12 million.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $709.35 million.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $714.15 million.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $714.01 million.
- Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $43.85 million.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $567.79 million.
- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $562.99 million.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $824.30 million.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $751.54 million.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.
- CGI Group Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $311.85 million.
- Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $332.84 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $13.58 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $469.02 million.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $986.85 million.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $633.43 million.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $796.65 million.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $747.79 million.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $647.79 million.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $7.91 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $659.11 million.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $931.93 million.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $549.94 million.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $413.67 million.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $806.55 million.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $616.23 million.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $925.33 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $988.29 million.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $687.52 million.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.