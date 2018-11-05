8 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares declined 0.01 percent to $71.28 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 0.03 percent to $120.97 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $928.57 million. Regal Beloit shares gained 1.04 percent to close at $75.49 on Friday.

(NYSE: RBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $928.57 million. Regal Beloit shares gained 1.04 percent to close at $75.49 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE: WTS) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Friday. Watts Water shares dropped 0.32 percent to close at $71.07 on Friday.

