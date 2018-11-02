Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2018 6:12am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $46.67 billion.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $73.26 billion.
  • Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
  • Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $398.71 million.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $233.36 million.
  • Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $750.90 million.
  • Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $351.34 million.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $264.12 million.
  • Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $677.39 million.
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $731.18 million.
  • Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $805.49 million.
  • Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $914.14 million.
  • Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
  • RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $174.25 million.
  • Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $380.35 million.

