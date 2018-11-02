12 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares fell 1.53 percent to $148.93 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing sales guidance for the holiday period. Apple shares dropped 6.48 percent to $207.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $73.26 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.62 percent to $80.17 in after-hours trading.
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and reported a $2 billion stock buyback plan. Metlife shares climbed 3.24 percent to $43.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion. Newell Brands shares gained 1.69 percent to $16.83 in after-hours trading.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Kraft Heinz shares dropped 7.3 percent to $52.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to have earned $2.08 per share on revenue of $46.67 billion in the latest quarter. Chevron will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 0.78 percent to $112.04 in after-hours trading.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. Symantec shares climbed 7.96 percent to $20.22 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion. AbbVie shares fell 0.89 percent to $79.50 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Starbucks shares climbed 9.24 percent to $64.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion before the opening bell. Seagate shares declined 0.67 percent to $42.69 in after-hours trading.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the fourth quarter. GoPro shares dropped 16.43 percent to $6.00 in the after-hours trading session.
