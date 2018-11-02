12 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares fell 1.53 percent to $148.93 in after-hours trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing sales guidance for the holiday period. Apple shares dropped 6.48 percent to $207.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $73.26 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.62 percent to $80.17 in after-hours trading.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and reported a $2 billion stock buyback plan. Metlife shares climbed 3.24 percent to $43.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion. Newell Brands shares gained 1.69 percent to $16.83 in after-hours trading.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Kraft Heinz shares dropped 7.3 percent to $52.10 in the after-hours trading session.

