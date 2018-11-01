12 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $11.17 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares gained 1.7 percent to $213.81 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $11.17 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares gained 1.7 percent to $213.81 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.78 per share on revenue of $61.48 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.14 percent to $219.17 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.78 per share on revenue of $61.48 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.14 percent to $219.17 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $22.44 billion. Marathon Petroleum shares climbed 2.38 percent to close at $70.45 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: MPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $22.44 billion. Marathon Petroleum shares climbed 2.38 percent to close at $70.45 on Wednesday. Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Fitbit shares climbed 9.51 percent to $5.18 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: FIT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Fitbit shares climbed 9.51 percent to $5.18 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion before the opening bell. DowDuPont shares gained 0.37 percent to $54.12 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DWDP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion before the opening bell. DowDuPont shares gained 0.37 percent to $54.12 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz shares declined 1.58 percent to close at $54.97 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor