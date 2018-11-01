12 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $11.17 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares gained 1.7 percent to $213.81 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.78 per share on revenue of $61.48 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.14 percent to $219.17 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $22.44 billion. Marathon Petroleum shares climbed 2.38 percent to close at $70.45 on Wednesday.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Fitbit shares climbed 9.51 percent to $5.18 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion before the opening bell. DowDuPont shares gained 0.37 percent to $54.12 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz shares declined 1.58 percent to close at $54.97 on Wednesday.
- Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE: HK) agreed to sell its Delaware Basin water infrastructure assets for $325 million. Halcon Resources shares climbed 12.05 percent to $3.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion after the closing bell. United States Steel shares gained 0.23 percent to $26.59 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion. Exelon shares declined 1.31 percent to close at $43.81 on Wednesday.
- Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Allstate shares dropped 3.16 percent to $92.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares dropped 0.55 percent to close at $58.27 on Wednesday.
- After the markets close, MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $16.10 billion. MetLife shares rose 1.08 percent to close at $41.19 on Wednesday.
