Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2018

- DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $11.17 billion.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $22.44 billion.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.
- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $500.79 million.
- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $744.03 million.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $694.47 million.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $912.05 million.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NYSE: USCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $415.89 million.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $346.73 million.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $807.48 million.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $920.59 million.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $756.15 million.
- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $16.10 billion.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $61.48 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc (NYSE: WTW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $379.33 million.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $272.27 million.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $117.01 million.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $330.27 million.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $224.89 million.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $548.78 million.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $920.59 million.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $336.65 million.
- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $815.02 million.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $668.27 million.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $851.10 million.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $548.93 million.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $221.46 million.
