Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $35.35 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.7 per share on revenue of $22.93 billion.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $575.00 million.
- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.
- The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $687.28 million.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $10.80 billion.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $381.27 million.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $679.69 million.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $25.03 billion.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.44 billion.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $8.72 billion.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $380.43 million.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $874.66 million.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $249.43 million.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $856.40 million.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $489.96 million.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.
- American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $970.64 million.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $990.45 million.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $999.03 million.
- Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $636.96 million.
