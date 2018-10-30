Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $13.55 billion.
- Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $15.29 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $29.85 billion.
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $8.18 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $31.45 billion.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $9.79 billion.
- American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $79.86 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $555.10 million.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $19.06 billion.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $866.04 million.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $806.65 million.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $756.25 million.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $779.88 million.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $595.62 million.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $836.88 million.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $472.35 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $13.79 billion.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $10.72 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $171.86 million.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $587.73 million.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $628.27 million.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $578.16 million.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $635.02 million.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $706.06 million.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $8.85 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $596.69 million.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $821.01 million.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $769.17 million.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $609.41 million.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $574.82 million.
