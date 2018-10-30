Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2018 4:01am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $13.55 billion.
  • Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $15.29 billion.
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $29.85 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $8.18 billion.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
  • Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $31.45 billion.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $9.79 billion.
  • American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
  • BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $79.86 billion.
  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
  • Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
  • Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $555.10 million.
  • Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.
  • Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $19.06 billion.
  • Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $866.04 million.
  • Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
  • AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
  • Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $806.65 million.
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $756.25 million.
  • Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
  • Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $779.88 million.
  • Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $595.62 million.
  • Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $836.88 million.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.
  • Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $472.35 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $13.79 billion.
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $10.72 billion.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
  • Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
  • Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $171.86 million.
  • The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $587.73 million.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $628.27 million.
  • Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $578.16 million.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $635.02 million.
  • Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $706.06 million.
  • Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $8.85 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $596.69 million.
  • SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $821.01 million.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
  • Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $769.17 million.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $609.41 million.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $574.82 million.

