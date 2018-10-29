7 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares dropped 2.01 percent to close at $46.82 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion in the latest quarter. Mondelez will release earnings after the markets close. Mondelez shares dropped 2.17 percent to close at $40.11 on Friday.

Before the markets open, First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. First Data shares fell 2.35 percent to close at $21.60 on Friday.

