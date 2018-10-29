7 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares dropped 2.01 percent to close at $46.82 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion in the latest quarter. Mondelez will release earnings after the markets close. Mondelez shares dropped 2.17 percent to close at $40.11 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. First Data shares fell 2.35 percent to close at $21.60 on Friday.
- IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) announced plans to acquire Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) in a $34 billion deal, including debt. Red Hat shares gained 1.29 percent to $118.19 in after-hours trading, while IBM shares rose 0.29 percent to $125.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion after the closing bell. Sanmina shares dropped 4.49 percent to close at $23.00 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. Dana shares gained 2.91 percent to close at $16.63 on Friday.
