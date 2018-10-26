10 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $30.07 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares gained 3.35 percent to close at $98.49 on Thursday.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Amazon cited the strong dollar affecting fourth-quarter sales expectations. Amazon shares dropped 7.42 percent to $1,650.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion in the latest quarter. Charter Communications will release earnings before the markets open. Charter Communications shares gained 2.86 percent to close at $314.81 in after-hours trading.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares climbed 4.45 percent to $122.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $122.15 on Thursday.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported downbeat revenue for its first quarter on Thursday. Western Digital shares tumbled 12.05 percent to $47.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion before the opening bell. Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 1.25 percent to close at $63.82 on Thursday.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Alphabet shares dropped 3.70 percent to $1,054.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion. Goodyear Tire shares rose 3.84 percent to close at $20.57 on Thursday.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance. Intel shares gained 1.11 percent to $44.80 in the after-hours trading session.
