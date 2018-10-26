10 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $30.07 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares gained 3.35 percent to close at $98.49 on Thursday.

(NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $30.07 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares gained 3.35 percent to close at $98.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Amazon cited the strong dollar affecting fourth-quarter sales expectations. Amazon shares dropped 7.42 percent to $1,650.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Amazon cited the strong dollar affecting fourth-quarter sales expectations. Amazon shares dropped 7.42 percent to $1,650.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion in the latest quarter. Charter Communications will release earnings before the markets open. Charter Communications shares gained 2.86 percent to close at $314.81 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CHTR) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion in the latest quarter. Charter Communications will release earnings before the markets open. Charter Communications shares gained 2.86 percent to close at $314.81 in after-hours trading. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares climbed 4.45 percent to $122.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares climbed 4.45 percent to $122.80 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $122.15 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor