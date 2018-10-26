Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $30.07 billion.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $290.93 million.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $659.89 million.
- Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $379.85 million.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $912.27 million.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $478.12 million.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $523.28 million.
- LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $342.23 million.
- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $38.51 billion.
- Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $202.28 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.