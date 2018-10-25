15 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $702.57 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares fell 0.51 percent to $27.40 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $702.57 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares fell 0.51 percent to $27.40 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $57.10 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 1.37 percent to $1,686.99 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $57.10 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 1.37 percent to $1,686.99 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.3 per share on revenue of $53.66 billion. McKesson shares fell 4.49 percent to close at $121.58 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: MCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.3 per share on revenue of $53.66 billion. McKesson shares fell 4.49 percent to close at $121.58 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Ford shares surged 3.67 percent to $8.48 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Ford shares surged 3.67 percent to $8.48 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to have earned $10.46 per share on revenue of $34.03 billion in the latest quarter. Alphabet will release earnings after the markets close. Alphabet shares rose 1.17 percent to $1,069.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) to have earned $10.46 per share on revenue of $34.03 billion in the latest quarter. Alphabet will release earnings after the markets close. Alphabet shares rose 1.17 percent to $1,069.50 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Western Digital shares rose 0.02 percent to $52.35 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: WDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Western Digital shares rose 0.02 percent to $52.35 in after-hours trading. Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares gained 0.18 percent to $48.92 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares gained 0.18 percent to $48.92 in after-hours trading. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company delivered 56,065 Model 3s in the quarter. The company says the target of delivering 100,000 Model S and X vehicles this year remains unchanged. Tesla shares jumped 9.81 percent to $316.80 in the after-hours trading session.

