Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $21.80 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.3 per share on revenue of $53.66 billion.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $702.57 million.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $11.57 billion.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $9.66 billion.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion.
- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $28.22 billion.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.75 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $238.76 million.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $947.92 million.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $14.11 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
- Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.
- S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
- First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $202.69 million.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $7.33 billion.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $9.01 billion.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $897.05 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $18.11 billion.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $57.10 billion.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $10.46 per share on revenue of $34.03 billion.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $494.37 million.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.6 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.5 per share on revenue of $665.05 million.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $776.96 million.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $283.52 million.
- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $633.17 million.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $853.21 million.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $277.77 million.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $697.06 million.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $303.10 million.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
