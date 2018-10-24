14 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $24.60 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares rose 0.73 percent to $352.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $34.01 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares fell 0.35 percent to $8.56 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion. Thermo Fisher shares gained 0.52 percent to $224.50 in after-hours trading.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter. Comps were up 5.5 percent in the quarter. The company announced a secondary offering of 8.75 million shares of common stock. Noodles shares dipped dropped 14.13 percent to $10.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $17.46 billion in the latest quarter. UPS will release earnings before the markets open. United Parcel Service shares gained 0.23 percent to $114.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion. Whirlpool shares climbed 3.19 percent to close at $109.72 on Tuesday.
- Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 0.37 percent to $108.50 in after-hours trading.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CMTA) disclosed that it will submit an NDA for Palovarotene based on Phase 2 clinical results. Clementia Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 35.88 percent to $14.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $9.40 billion. General Dynamics shares fell 1.26 percent to close at $187.75 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion before the opening bell. Northrop Grumman shares rose 0.21 percent to $304.75 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Texas Instruments shares tumbled 5.99 percent to $94.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to have earned $1.2 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion for the recent quarter. Visa shares rose 0.02 percent to $139.15 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion. Tesla shares gained 1.21 percent to $297.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $45.58 billion after the closing bell. AT&T shares gained 0.18 percent to $33.08 in after-hours trading.
