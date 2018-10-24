14 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $24.60 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares rose 0.73 percent to $352.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $24.60 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares rose 0.73 percent to $352.60 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $34.01 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares fell 0.35 percent to $8.56 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $34.01 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares fell 0.35 percent to $8.56 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion. Thermo Fisher shares gained 0.52 percent to $224.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion. Thermo Fisher shares gained 0.52 percent to $224.50 in after-hours trading. Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter. Comps were up 5.5 percent in the quarter. The company announced a secondary offering of 8.75 million shares of common stock. Noodles shares dipped dropped 14.13 percent to $10.88 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NDLS) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter. Comps were up 5.5 percent in the quarter. The company announced a secondary offering of 8.75 million shares of common stock. Noodles shares dipped dropped 14.13 percent to $10.88 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $17.46 billion in the latest quarter. UPS will release earnings before the markets open. United Parcel Service shares gained 0.23 percent to $114.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UPS) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $17.46 billion in the latest quarter. UPS will release earnings before the markets open. United Parcel Service shares gained 0.23 percent to $114.50 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion. Whirlpool shares climbed 3.19 percent to close at $109.72 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: WHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion. Whirlpool shares climbed 3.19 percent to close at $109.72 on Tuesday. Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 0.37 percent to $108.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor