Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $17.46 billion.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $24.60 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $9.40 billion.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $478.33 million.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $608.22 million.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $474.18 million.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $971.81 million.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.
- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $506.95 million.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $710.70 million.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $466.05 million.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $891.06 million.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $304.42 million.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $489.57 million.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $34.01 billion.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.3 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $45.58 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.85 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $761.18 million.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $969.20 million.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $502.67 million.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $722.02 million.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $321.64 million.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $561.40 million.
- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $920.39 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
- Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $781.14 million.
- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $892.23 million.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $787.32 million.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $659.09 million.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $710.41 million.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $858.86 million.
- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $752.96 million.
- ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $654.04 million.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $537.66 million.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $275.56 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.