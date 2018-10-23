12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $32.52 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares slipped 0.24 percent to $54.85 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) to post quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion after the closing bell. Chubb shares dropped 0.90 percent to close at $127.13 on Monday.

Before the markets open, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $16.16 billion. United Technologies shares fell 0.34 percent to $125.97 in after-hours trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 guidance and added $75 million to its buyback program. Cadence Design shares jumped 11.06 percent to $45.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $2 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares gained 0.23 percent to $167.02 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion. 3M shares gained 0.32 percent to $202.00 in after-hours trading.

