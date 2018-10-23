12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $32.52 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares slipped 0.24 percent to $54.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) to post quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion after the closing bell. Chubb shares dropped 0.90 percent to close at $127.13 on Monday.
- Before the markets open, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $16.16 billion. United Technologies shares fell 0.34 percent to $125.97 in after-hours trading.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 guidance and added $75 million to its buyback program. Cadence Design shares jumped 11.06 percent to $45.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $2 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares gained 0.23 percent to $167.02 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion. 3M shares gained 0.32 percent to $202.00 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $13.18 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.07 percent to $128.80 in after-hours trading.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. Crane shares rose 2.48 percent to $89.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $13.03 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.52 percent to $328.49 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion. Capital One Financial shares gained 0.02 percent to $88.56 in after-hours trading.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) raised its forecast for the third quarter. SS&C Technologies shares climbed 7.11 percent to $53.47 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) to have earned $1.77 per share on revenue of $16.03 billion in the recent quarter. Centene will release earnings before the opening bell. Centene shares gained 1.2 percent to $143.00 in after-hours trading.
