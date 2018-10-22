7 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 0.69 percent to $37.80 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion after the closing bell. TD Ameritrade shares gained 0.18 percent to $50.57 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. Polaris shares rose 0.96 percent to $91.20 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion in the latest quarter. Kimberly-Clark will release earnings before the markets open. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 1.15 percent to $111.50 in after-hours trading.

