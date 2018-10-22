7 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 0.69 percent to $37.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion after the closing bell. TD Ameritrade shares gained 0.18 percent to $50.57 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. Polaris shares rose 0.96 percent to $91.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) to have earned $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion in the latest quarter. Kimberly-Clark will release earnings before the markets open. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 1.15 percent to $111.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $856.23 million. Crane shares fell 1.47 percent to close at $87.56 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion before the opening bell. Hasbro shares gained 0.06 percent to $98.10 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. Lennox shares dropped 1.97 percent to close at $193.12 on Friday.
