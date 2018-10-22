Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2018 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $251.15 million.
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $121.41 million.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
  • Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $165.84 million.
  • Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $65.85 million.
  • PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $72.15 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $547.78 million.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $856.23 million.
  • HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $618.27 million.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $516.45 million.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $508.96 million.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $688.93 million.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $204.41 million.
  • SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $349.67 million.
  • Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $700.32 million.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $566.56 million.
  • Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $204.87 million.
  • Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $129.74 million.

