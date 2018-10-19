NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on November 6, 2018, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 6, 2018 (or 9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 6, 2018).