NIO Annouhnces it will Report Q3 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2018 4:16am   Comments
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on November 6, 2018, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 6, 2018 (or 9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 6, 2018).

