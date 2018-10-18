Market Overview

Alcoa Rises After Crushing Earnings, But Market Cycles Point In The Other Direction
Steve Miller , Askslim.com  
 
October 18, 2018 2:51pm   Comments
Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) traded over 8 percent higher Thursday morning before pulling back in the afternoon.

The aluminium company reported earnings per share of $0.63 and total revenue of $3.39 billion, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 and $3.31 billion. Aloca also raised its revenue guidance from $3.1-3.2 billion from $3.0-3.2 billion.

Alcoa actually benefited from the trade war, as CFO William Oplinger explained, “Our smelters benefited from tariffs pushing up the Midwest regional premiums, so the impact of tariffs was a net benefit to Alcoa of $27 million.”

In analyzing the market cycles for Alcoa, we can see that the stock is still in the declining phase of the current cycle and that it down its cycle low last week. As such, we believe Thursday’s move higher is premature, likely to test the recent lows near $34 by late-November.

Alcoa Corporation Stock Chart with Weekly Bars

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsEarnings News Technicals Trading Ideas

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
