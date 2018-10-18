10 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares fell 0.07 percent to $84.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares fell 0.07 percent to $84.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion after the closing bell. PayPal shares gained 0.2 percent to $80.25 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PYPL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion after the closing bell. PayPal shares gained 0.2 percent to $80.25 in after-hours trading. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a $200 million buyback. Alcoa shares gained 4.9 percent to $38.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a $200 million buyback. Alcoa shares gained 4.9 percent to $38.50 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion. Nucor shares gained 1.29 percent to $59.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion. Nucor shares gained 1.29 percent to $59.85 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to have earned $1.6 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion in the latest quarter. PPG will release earnings before the markets open. PPG shares dropped 0.11 percent to close at $98.12 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor