10 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares fell 0.07 percent to $84.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion after the closing bell. PayPal shares gained 0.2 percent to $80.25 in after-hours trading.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a $200 million buyback. Alcoa shares gained 4.9 percent to $38.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion. Nucor shares gained 1.29 percent to $59.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to have earned $1.6 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion in the latest quarter. PPG will release earnings before the markets open. PPG shares dropped 0.11 percent to close at $98.12 on Wednesday.
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) lowered its FY18 earnings guidance and issued weak third quarter earnings guidance. Sealed Air shares dropped 7.88 percent to $32.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $10.05 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares slipped 0.03 percent to $104.31 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion. Celanese shares gained 0.25 percent to $100.00 in after-hours trading.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics shares gained 3.7 percent to $42.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion before the opening bell. Danaher shares gained 0.99 percent to $106.00 in after-hours trading.
