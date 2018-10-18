Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
- Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $7.00 billion.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $331.18 million.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $938.77 million.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.26 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $928.73 million.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $230.14 million.
- Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.7 7billion.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.
- East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $353.90 million.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $12.96 billion.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $299.50 million.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $808.46 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $87.38 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $10.05 billion.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $913.68 million.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $705.64 million.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $104.55 million.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $627.44 million.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $321.16 million.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $259.60 million.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $252.25 million.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $258.00 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.