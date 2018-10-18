Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2018 4:17am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
  • Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
  • Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
  • Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $7.00 billion.
  • BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $331.18 million.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $938.77 million.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.26 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
  • Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.
  • Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $928.73 million.
  • Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $230.14 million.
  • Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.7 7billion.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.
  • East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $353.90 million.
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $12.96 billion.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $299.50 million.
  • Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $808.46 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion.
  • Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $87.38 million.

 

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $10.05 billion.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $913.68 million.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $705.64 million.
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $104.55 million.
  • Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $627.44 million.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
  • Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $321.16 million.
  • Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $259.60 million.
  • Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $252.25 million.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $258.00 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASB + ADS)

Insider Buys Of The Week: Associated Banc-Corp, IFF, Molina Healthcare
Alliance Data Systems Has 'Significant Growth Potential,' BofA Says In Bullish Initiation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2018
Deutsche Bank Makes Another Move Into Fintech, Buys Stake In ModoPayments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Endocyte Enters Into Agreement to be Acquired by Novartis for $24/Share