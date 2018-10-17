8 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion before the opening bell. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.26 percent to $51.10 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion after the closing bell. Steel Dynamics shares dropped 1.01 percent to close at $40.26 on Tuesday.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company had total streaming net additions of 6.96 million. Netflix shares climbed 11.78 percent to $387.20 in the pre-market trading session.

After the closing bell, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion. Kinder Morgan shares rose 0.56 percent to $18.02 in pre-market trading.

