8 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion before the opening bell. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.26 percent to $51.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion after the closing bell. Steel Dynamics shares dropped 1.01 percent to close at $40.26 on Tuesday.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company had total streaming net additions of 6.96 million. Netflix shares climbed 11.78 percent to $387.20 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion. Kinder Morgan shares rose 0.56 percent to $18.02 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance. IBM shares dropped 4.42 percent to $138.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) to have earned $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion in the latest quarter. Alcoa will release earnings after the markets close. Alcoa shares rose 0.80 percent to $36.48 in pre-market trading.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Cree shares gained 2.05 percent to $38.31 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares rose 1.48 percent to $72.00 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.