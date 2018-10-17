Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2018 4:25am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.
  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $503.40 million.
  • UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $421.45 million.
  • Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $108.50 million.
  • MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $274.20 million.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
  • Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
  • Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $341.39 million.
  • Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.6 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $387.94 million.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $260.39 million.
  • Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $309.07 million.
  • SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $243.21 million.
  • Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $218.20 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ABT)

Abbott Laboratories Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2018
The Week Ahead: Q3 Earnings Season, Canada Decriminalizes Cannabis
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ESMO Conference, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Baker Hughes And Alcoa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

YouTube Down For Many Users; @TeamYoutube Says 'Working On Resolving'