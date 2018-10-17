Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $503.40 million.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $421.45 million.
- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $108.50 million.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $274.20 million.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $341.39 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.6 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $387.94 million.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $260.39 million.
- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $309.07 million.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $243.21 million.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $218.20 million.
