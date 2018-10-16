12 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.12 percent to $43.42 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $10.93 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares gained 1.45 percent to close at $81.34 on Monday.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) announced plans to acquire SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) in a $2 billion all-stock transaction. SendGrid shares climbed 13.48 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading, while Twilio shares dropped 3.52 percent to $73.45 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth shares slipped 0.13 percent to $259.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2.03 per share on revenue of $20.03 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.06 percent to $133.95 in pre-market trading.
- Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ: ULBI) disclosed that it has won a $8.3-million communications systems leader radio contract. Ultralife shares gained 3.97 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $19.11 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.20 percent to $141.41 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion. Netflix shares gained 0.29 percent to $334.10 in pre-market trading.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reaffirmed fourth-quarter sales guidance of $2.42 billion and EPS guidance of $1.87. The company sees FY19 total adobe sales growth of about 20 percent year-over-year and sees digital media annualized recurring sales of $1.4 billion of net new ARR. Adobe shares jumped 5.92 percent to $252.11 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.38 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.36 percent to $216.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) lowered its FY18 guidance and reported the departure of its CFO Brooks Mallard. Jeld-Wen shares tumbled 13.28 percent to $18.48 in the pre-market trading session.
