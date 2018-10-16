Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 4:37am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.38 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $20.03 billion.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $56.34 billion.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $852.40 million.
  • W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
  • First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $445.28 million.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.86 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $787.73 million.
  • The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $584.44 million.

 

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $10.93 billion.
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $19.11 billion.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $407.32 million.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $445.53 million.
  • LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $86.39 million.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $237.44 million.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $511.10 million.
  • Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $162.12 million.
  • Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $203.20 million.
  • Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.83 million.
  • Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $296.45 million.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $146.61 million.

