5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $22.89 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares declined 0.18 percent to $28.41 in after-hours trading.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee voted 10-3 in favor of approving the company's DSUVIA for acute pain management. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 23.62 percent to $4.92 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion in the latest quarter. Charles Schwab will release earnings before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares rose 1.83 percent to close at $49.01 on Friday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) disclosed that it has received Heath Canada approval to market t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump. Tandem Diabetes Care shares climbed 8.5 percent to $39.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $27.45 million after the closing bell. First Defiance Financial shares dropped 4.22 percent to close at $26.99 on Friday.
