Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2018 4:38am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $22.89 billion.
  • Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $27.45 million.
  • CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAW + BAC)

Bank Earnings Start Back Up On Monday With Bank Of America
Big Bank Q3 Earnings Roundup: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Get Things Started
After Wednesday Wash-Out, Comeback Might Be In Store As Rates Ease, Data Support
A Big Bank Q3 Preview: Can Earnings Help Stocks Break Out Of Lackluster Phase?
Bank Of America, Lions Gate, Twitter, XLF: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 10
Macro News Motivates Investor Moves In September's IMX Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Apple Acquires Asaii for Less than $100M