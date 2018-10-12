Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2018 4:45am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $21.90 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.64 percent to $51.77 in after-hours trading.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) reported the commercial launch of XERAVA in the United States. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 12.13 percent to $2.68 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.69 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 1.04 percent to $69.09 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the markets open, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $27.50 billion. JPMorgan shares rose 1.04 percent to $109.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Corium International Inc (NASDAQ: CORI) agreed to be taken private by Gurnet Point Capital for $12.50 per share. Corium shares jumped 50.42 percent to $12.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion before the opening bell. PNC shares rose 0.28 percent to $131.98 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + CORI)

Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2018
After Wednesday Wash-Out, Comeback Might Be In Store As Rates Ease, Data Support
A Big Bank Q3 Preview: Can Earnings Help Stocks Break Out Of Lackluster Phase?
Trucking Rates Are Starting To Plateau, But Market Remains Strong Says ATA Economist
Macro News Motivates Investor Moves In September's IMX Report
Investor Movement Index September Summary
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday