6 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $21.90 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.64 percent to $51.77 in after-hours trading.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) reported the commercial launch of XERAVA in the United States. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 12.13 percent to $2.68 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.69 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 1.04 percent to $69.09 in after-hours trading.

