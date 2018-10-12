Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2018 4:37am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $21.90 billion.
  • PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $27.50 billion.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $769.99 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

