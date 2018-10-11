7 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $33.78 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 0.07 percent to $72.26 in after-hours trading.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) disclosed that the FDA has lifted a clinical hold on CTX001, a sickle cell disease treatment. Crispr Therapeutics shares jumped 14.14 percent to $41.82 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to have earned $1.77 per share on revenue of $11.97 billion in the latest quarter. Delta will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares gained 0.78 percent to $50.10 in after-hours trading.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) reported a common stock offering. No size of the offering was disclosed. Atomera shares fell 9.17 percent to $5.35 in the after-hours trading session.

