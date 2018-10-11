Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $11.97 billion.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $33.78 billion.
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $334.51 million.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $11.62 per share on revenue of $77.35 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $71.76 million.
