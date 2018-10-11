Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2018 5:22am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $11.97 billion.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $33.78 billion.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $334.51 million.
  • Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $11.62 per share on revenue of $77.35 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $71.76 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBSH + DAL)

The Week Ahead: Google Unveils New Pixel Phones, Big Bank Earnings Begin
Macquarie Cites Valuation Concerns In United Continental Downgrade
How Transportation, Security Changed After 9/11
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Airline Stock Roundup: A4A's Labor Day Forecast, Delta's Route Changes And More
Yum, Alibaba, And 2 Other Stocks In Uptrends This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday