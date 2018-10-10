5 Stocks To Watch For October 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) reported a $250 million common stock offering. Scorpio Tankers shares gained 0.96 percent to close at $2.11 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: STNG) reported a $250 million common stock offering. Scorpio Tankers shares gained 0.96 percent to close at $2.11 on Tuesday. Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares slipped 0.16 percent to $55.55 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares slipped 0.16 percent to $55.55 in after-hours trading. IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) reported Q4 earnings of $0.33 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.41 per share. Its adjusted earnings came in at $0.40 per share. Revenue declined to $392.6 million from $395 million. IDT shares jumped 26.65 percent to $6.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor