5 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2018

Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $349.19 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares dropped 2.04 percent to $122.70 in after-hours trading.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) issued weak forecast for the third quarter. The company expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.41 to $1.45 per share on sales of $3.8 billion. PPG shares tumbled 9.21 percent to $99.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) reported a clinical hold on AMF11 following serious adverse events in three patients, including one death and two life-threatening events. Affimed shares dipped 25.05 percent to $3.47 in the after-hours trading session.

