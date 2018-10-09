Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 9, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2018 4:56am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $349.19 million.
  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $227.99 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

