6 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance. Smart Global shares jumped 15.38 percent to $31.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) lowered its FY18 sales guidance from $178 million-$181 million to $165 million-$170 million. Cutera shares dropped 16.25 percent to $24.94 in after-hours trading.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company expects to report 'material weakness' in its internal controls. Costco shares dropped 2.37 percent to $226.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) reported an offering of common stock and warrants. No size of the offering was disclosed. Histogenics shares dipped 36 percent to $0.64 in the after-hours trading session.
- KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) reported a common stock offering. No size of the offering was disclosed. KemPharm shares tumbled 17.46 percent to $3.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) raised its sales guidance for the fourth quarter. EMCORE shares gained 9.85 percent to $5.02 in after-hours trading.
