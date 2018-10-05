6 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance. Smart Global shares jumped 15.38 percent to $31.35 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CUTR) lowered its FY18 sales guidance from $178 million-$181 million to $165 million-$170 million. Cutera shares dropped 16.25 percent to $24.94 in after-hours trading. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company expects to report 'material weakness' in its internal controls. Costco shares dropped 2.37 percent to $226.20 in the after-hours trading session.

