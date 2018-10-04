Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 4, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2018 4:36am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 4, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.6 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
  • International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $152.93 million.
  • Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $32.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $44.27 billion.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $369.22 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + ISCA)

10 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2018
International Speedway's Q3 Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead: Pepsi And Costco Earnings, Upwork IPO
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Caterpillar, Costco, Netflix, More
Bullish Case For Costco, Sprouts Comes To An End At Barclays
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday