8 Stocks To Watch For October 3, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares gained 0.45 percent to $46.98 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $2.46 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion in the latest quarter. SYNNEX will release earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares fell 1.46 percent to close at $83.79 on Tuesday.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) named Jill Soltau its new CEO. J C Penney shares climbed 9.62 percent to $1.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. RPM shares gained 0.78 percent to $64.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares fell 1.6 percent to $153.00 in after-hours trading.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) disclosed a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Epizyme shares dropped 7.31 percent to $9.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $375.78 million. Pier 1 Imports shares gained 0.33 percent to close at $1.50 on Tuesday.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) reported third-quarter preliminary sales of $34.3 million to $34.7 million. The company narrowed FY18 sales guidance from $145 millionto $155 million, to $150 million to $155 million. Endologix shares jumped 38.95 percent to $2.39 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.