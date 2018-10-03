8 Stocks To Watch For October 3, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares gained 0.45 percent to $46.98 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $2.46 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion in the latest quarter. SYNNEX will release earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares fell 1.46 percent to close at $83.79 on Tuesday.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) named Jill Soltau its new CEO. J C Penney shares climbed 9.62 percent to $1.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. RPM shares gained 0.78 percent to $64.00 in after-hours trading.

