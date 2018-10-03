Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2018 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $375.78 million.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

