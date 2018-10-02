Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2018 4:40am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $16.36 billion.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $880.10 million.
  • Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $850.40 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

