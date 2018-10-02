Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $16.36 billion.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $880.10 million.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $850.40 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
