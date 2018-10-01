5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $344.10 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares gained 0.01 percent to $48.30 in after-hours trading.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) reported a $10 million offering. Uranium Energy shares dropped 9.3 percent to $1.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $318.61 million in the latest quarter. Stitch Fix will release earnings after the markets close. Stitch Fix shares gained 2.24 percent to $44.75 in after-hours trading.
- EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) reported the acquisition of the remaining interest in Federated Payment Systems, LLC. EVO Payments shares dropped 1.16 percent to close at $23.90 on Friday.
- Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) disclosed a $13 million mixed shelf offering. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares dropped 4.94 percent to close at $10.20 on Friday.
