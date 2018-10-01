5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $344.10 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares gained 0.01 percent to $48.30 in after-hours trading.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) reported a $10 million offering. Uranium Energy shares dropped 9.3 percent to $1.56 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $318.61 million in the latest quarter. Stitch Fix will release earnings after the markets close. Stitch Fix shares gained 2.24 percent to $44.75 in after-hours trading.

