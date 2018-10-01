Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2018 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $344.10 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $318.61 million.

