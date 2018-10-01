Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $344.10 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $318.61 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.